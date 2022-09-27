Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria.

After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.

Those who would like to join the walk can also sign up in advance online at act.alz.org/Santamaria, said a spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association’s California Central Coast Chapter.

“We are very excited that the walk is returning to Waller Park, where we started so many years ago,” said Don Bock, who first participated in the Santa Maria walk 11 years ago and now co-chairs the organizing committee with Gary Gross.

“The course is conducive to allowing walkers to team up and enjoy the beauty of Waller Park’s many trees,” Bock added.

At 9:30 a.m., participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, where they will receive a flower in one of four colors, representing their personal connections to the cause.

Walkers will then set out on the course, with a soundtrack provided by A Class Act Mobile Sound DJ, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Each dollar raised helps make a positive impact in the fight against this devastating disease,” said Lindsey Leonard, executive director of the Central Coast chapter.

“We are relying on the support of this community to show up and bring awareness to something that affects so many of us, so that we can make a difference and find a cure,” Leonard said.

The walk will be emceed by local media personality Tony Gonzales, who in 2021 was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment at age 47.

Gonzales is currently a member of the 2022-23 Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group and, with his wife, Kori, shares his personal story and educates others all around the country about the importance of early detection and treatment.

He and Kori are also members of the organizing committee, along with Lori Gross, Rosalyn Rivera and Virginia Smith.

Last year, 185 participants attended the Santa Maria Walk, raising a total of $74,990 to fund the Alzheimer’s Association’s global research and services provided to patients and their families throughout Santa Barbara County.

Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association is investing over $310 million in more than 950 projects in 48 countries that result in new discoveries and developments every day, the spokeswoman said.

She noted that in California alone, more than 690,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and 1.12 million are family caregivers.

The California Central Coast Chapter offers support groups, education programs and care consultations throughout the county in both English and Spanish, all provided at no cost.

It also operates a toll-free help line at 800-272-3900 that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring the walk can contact Emely Mendez, walk manager, at emmendez@alz.org.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call toll-free 800-272-3900.