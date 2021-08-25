New registered nurses are invited to apply for a special mentoring program being offered by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The 12-month graduate residency will be the hospital's second time offering the program. The program is designed for newly graduated registered nurses, particularly those interested in working in the perioperative services unit where outpatient and inpatient surgical patients are treated.

An informational luncheon and tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ocean’s Seven Café, located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave., inside the hospital.

Reservations for the cost-free luncheon are requested by Aug. 18. Contact program facilitator and nurse educator Brianna Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

Applicants may apply for the yearlong residency program online at lompocvmc.com under the "Careers" tab.

New graduates can contact Bonner directly at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

Hired candidates will begin an eight-week orientation/training with LVMC’s Medical-Surgical-Telemetry Department to build a basic nursing foundation. The initial training also includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.

Upon completion of the training, participants will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments.

During the program, each candidate will gain certifications in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, National Institute stroke scale and neonatal resuscitation.