Norovirus, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis, more commonly known as the stomach flu, has hit Santa Barbara County, and the Public Health Department is advising residents and visitors to protect themselves from the germ that causes an estimated 20 million cases a year in the United States.

Ryyn Schumacher, assistant deputy director of the Public Health Department, said the virus is highly infectious and causes acute vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but it is possible to only experience some of the symptoms.

Norovirus is most contagious from the first appearance of symptoms until 48 hours after all symptoms have stopped, Schumacher said.

But once a person has recovered from the acute illness, the virus can still be shed through feces for several weeks, causing it to continue spreading.

It spreads easily from person to person and can be contracted by touching objects and surfaces that have become soiled and not been properly disinfected; thus, food items can become contaminated and spread the virus.

It can also easily travel through the air when a person vomits, Schumacher said.

The most common places for norovirus outbreaks are where people gather and have meals, like daycare centers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, schools and cruise ships.

Norovirus infection can be prevented most easily by frequently washing hands with soap and water, cleaning contaminated surfaces and objects with a diluted bleach solution and staying home if ill with vomiting and diarrhea.

Schumacher noted alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cleaners do not decontaminate hands or objects that have come into contact with the virus, which is also resistant to some disinfectants and can remain on surfaces for days to weeks.

To protect yourself from the virus, wash hands with soap and running water after using the toilet and changing diapers and before eating or handling food, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly and do not prepare food or care for others while sick and for two to three days after recovery.

Those who are ill should stay home while sick and for at least 24 hours after symptoms stop.

Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces immediately after an episode of illness using a solution of one-third cup of household bleach per gallon of water for nonporous surfaces.

Clothing or linens that may be contaminated with stool or vomitus should be removed immediately and washed using hot water and soap.

For more information, visit:

• www.cdc.gov/norovirus/downloads/keyfacts.pdf for English

• www.cdc.gov/norovirus/downloads/keyfacts-sp.pdf for Spanish