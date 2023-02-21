Orcutt's AlchePharma Naturals 'reopens' with expanded retail space, product lines | Chamber Spotlight

A happy mind and body is one that is generally healthy, and with stressful professional or personal commitments, staying fully focused on vital things like proper mineral and vitamin intake can fall behind.
This can lead to a feeling of unease that can manifest in irritability, physical pain and even worse.
"When people are in pain, they're very sad and they're angry because they're uncomfortable," said Paula Herrera, owner and CEO of AlchePharma Naturals, which recently completed a short, just seven doors down, move to 1140 E. Clark Road, Suite 120, in Orcutt.
The business is excited to be able to serve more clients in the Santa Maria Valley than ever before.
Expanded product lines, plans for in-store demonstrations or lectures and a clearer branding plan are just some of the changes ahead for the Orcutt location — with even more planned at the two other AlchePharma Naturals locations in Buellton and Nipomo.
According to their website Paula and Raymond Herrera purchased the existing Vitamin and Herb Stores from Ralph and Heike Turchiano in 2022 and have expanded the business to serve a growing and loyal customer base.
Paula Herrera explained that the name change was made to attach the store name to the product line that was already sold in the store, "it made more sense to match your private label to the actual name of the store."
AUDIO: Interview between AlchePharma Naturals CEO Paula Herrera and Paulina Leang of the SMV Chamber of Commerce
While supplement shops and natural foods stores have been around for decades, Herrera said that many people don't fully understand the need for supplemental vitamins and minerals. While a healthy diet is a foundational piece of a healthy lifestyle, changes in lifestyles as the decades and centuries have passed can create a need for vitamin supplements that people don't recognize.
"We are under so much more stress nowadays we need extra supplements," Herrera said. "What they do is enhance a person's health regime, or what they can do is get a person back into homeostasis, so they can thrive and be the happy person that they want to be."
The goal of AlchePharma Naturals is to help everyone to be healthy, because according to Herrera, "generally when you have healthier people you have happier people. You have people who get along more mindfully with other people."
The Santa Maria Valley location in Orcutt has been very popular, because even though there are other health food stores in the area, AlchePharma and the Vitamin and Herb Stores before them have been here for over 20 years and the company's expansion and growth is due to a need for more.
"More clean items, more fresh items, more third-party tested items, clinically tested items, products that people are looking for but can't find in some of the smaller health food stores around," Herrera said.
One of the important features of AlchePharma's products is the store's commitment to selling products that have been independently tested and verified to contain the ingredients advertised.
Herrera said that her experience in the industry has showed her how integrity, third-party testing and clinical studies are important for consumers to know that they're buying a quality product. But third-party testing is also helpful as a retailer, the customer is going to feel the product in their body, feel the impact of the product and they are going to trust that they have purchased a quality product.
The next year promises to be a very exciting one for Herrera and everyone at AlchePharma Naturals. In addition to the soon-to-be-completed expansions at all three locations, AlchePharma is focusing on forming partnerships with the formulators of some of the products that are sold in their stores to better connect and inform their customers about the products they purchase.
Brenda Watson, CNC, will be in the Orcutt store to chat about her products in the spring and different formulators and doctors will be invited to talk about products that are available to help people feel better and live their best lives, said Herrera.
"We really have something for everybody, and we really care about the people that come in and walk through the doors. So, we really try to take the time to not only get to know them but really help them with their needs and beyond," Herrera said.