Confusion over various COVID-19 vaccines and their recommended uses prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to provide clarification to the Board of Supervisors this week.
Paige Batson, deputy director of the department, outlined the differences between Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as a prelude to encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — and booster shots — as well as against influenza and shingles.
Batson said Novavax, a two-dose protein-based vaccine, is recommended for ages 12 and older but is not authorized as a booster shot.
She said protein-based vaccines have been around a long time and are used for immunizing against hepatitis and shingles.
Pfizer and Moderna are bivalent vaccines that include mRNA from the now prevalent BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Batson said, so their use is being encouraged.
She noted that monovalent mRNA vaccines are no longer authorized as boosters for ages 12 and older, but they can be used for ages 5 to 11.
The Pfizer vaccine can be used as a booster for those ages 12 and older, but the Moderna vaccine can only be used as a booster for those 18 and older.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, county health clinics, private providers and Cottage and Lompoc hospitals, Batson said.
She said the county has about 1,000 doses of those in its public health centers, and the state clinics have about 9,000 available in the county, but the county only has about 400 doses of Novavax, which are being distributed by request, although the demand has been low.
Batson said because it may be difficult for health care providers to distinguish between COVID-19 and the flu, the Public Health Department is encouraging everyone to be vaccinated for influenza.
She said the flu vaccine is already available.
She also encouraged those age 50 and older to get the two-dose shingles vaccine, because that disease can be extremely painful and doctors don’t always think to recommend being vaccinated against it.