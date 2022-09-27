When a loved one suffers from Alzheimer’s disease or another of the 80 types of dementia, it’s not just that individual who is affected but also that person’s caregivers, extended family and even friends.

That’s become clear for a Santa Maria woman who for more than five years has been caring for her mother as her symptoms have gradually gotten worse, causing her to feel stress, isolation, feelings of being trapped and tensions that have left her estranged from her siblings.

“It’s not just the person that has the disease, it’s the family,” Candy Gutierrez said Monday after a weekend trip that left her exhausted and her mother in the hospital. “It’s not just the primary caregiver, there are family issues.”

She added, “Thank God I have [my son, Gabriel]. I couldn’t do it without him.”

Gabriel, who is now 17, started helping Candy care for her mother when he was about 12 years old.

Candy, 56, said her parents came for a visit and never left. Her father had a stroke here when Gabriel was less than a year old; then later her mother had one, too.

“She had vascular dementia, and we knew that would develop into Alzheimer’s,” Candy said, referring to problems with reasoning, memory and related thought processes caused when a stroke blocks an artery in the brain.

Progressive symptoms

Her mother, who goes by Coco and will turn 80 on Thursday, was diagnosed with dementia in 2014 when she began having problems driving, which Candy said was a serious issue because her mother had been driving Gabriel to school.

Gabriel said he wasn’t aware of any problems with her driving.

“One day, she just stopped driving,” he said. “I didn’t know why.”

“It’s because she hit the garage and didn’t even know it,” Candy explained. “I said, ‘That’s it.’”

Unbeknownst to Candy, her mother had also started doing things like randomly throwing away family pictures and tearing up letters from Candy’s father, and her behavior grew progressively worse, going through stages.

She threw away clothing, complained she had no underwear when she had a drawer full and mixed clean clothes with dirty clothes. She would wash the same dishes over and over and was constantly changing her clothes, increasing household costs.

“We fixed that,” Candy said. “We took all the clothes out of her closet except what she was wearing for the day.”

Then Coco entered a new stage.

“Right before the pandemic, she got combative and started slapping me,” Candy said. “She was saying she was hearing things, that we were saying things about her.”

Coco also falls a lot, Candy and Gabriel said, sometimes seemingly on purpose, leaving her with bruises on her face, arms and legs. She started accusing them of being mean to her and hitting her.

“She’ll get bruises and accuse me of hitting her — ‘You hit me right here, and right here, and here,’” Gabriel said, showing how she would point to various areas of her body.

She once accused Candy of pushing her down when she was standing all the way across the room.

Caregiving side effects

Caring for her mother 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year has taken a toll on Candy, even with her son helping when he’s not in school.

“We do the best we can, but it’s not easy on me at all,” she said. “I’m here 24/7 and can’t go anywhere.”

She said she must constantly keep an eye on what her mother is doing and has no time for herself — to work in the garden or read a book, just relax in the sun, ”even get a few hours of rest.”

Her stress level is high.

Making it worse, she said, her siblings don’t assist with their mother’s care, except for two months when they helped for 12 hours a week, but she said they demanded that things be "done their way or the highway" and begrudged the assistance.

“It’s always about me, not Mom,” she said. “They’re helping me, not Mom.”

Then there are Coco’s accusations.

“My three brothers and one sister called me a bully … ,” Candy said. “Never come to visit or call Mom; yeah, I am the mean one.”

Things came to a head when the three of them traveled to Long Beach on Saturday because a cousin there had lost her battle with breast cancer.

“For the first time, someone other than us saw what we deal with every day,” Candy said.

Candy and Gabriel said Coco was aggressive and obstinate the entire trip, and it only grew worse.

“It was different this time,” Candy said. “She’s been mean before, but … .”

They finally decided they had to come home, but her mother refused to leave. She was biting the sheets, apparently thinking that would prevent them from making her go.

“I had to have my aunt [Coco’s sister] tell her she didn’t want her here — she wouldn’t leave,” Candy said.

The trip home was bad, and when they arrived at 7 a.m. Monday, it got even worse.

“[She was] out of control, combative and [using] foul language towards me and Gabriel, accusation[s] of physical abuse from me and [my] son,” Candy said.

Unable to control her mother, Candy called 911. When the ambulance came, Coco was down and pretended she couldn’t walk, so they wheeled her out on a gurney.

“When they passed by, she pointed at me and said, ‘That’s the one. That’s my daughter who hits me.’”

Monday afternoon Candy was waiting for a call from the hospital to provide an update on Coco's condition.

She was also feeling guilty about enjoying some peace and quiet, the chance to rest, to relax her constant vigilance, because she said she loves her mother very much.

“Giving up five years of [my] life for abuse, anxieties, insomnia and financial worry,” she said. “[That’s] unconditional love.”