Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA offering LIVESTRONG program for cancer survivors

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will offer a free, 12-week LIVESTRONG wellness program from Sept. 1 to Nov. 22.
The program is geared toward adult cancer survivors and focuses on treating the whole person, not just the disease. Such an approach helps participants move beyond cancer in mind, body and spirit, according to a program spokeswoman.
Trained wellness coaches will work with each participant as they transition from cancer treatment to regaining their physical and emotional strength.
Participants will receive a three-month membership and will participate in a two-day-per-week, instructor-led class.
For more information, contact Kathryn Thompson, regional wellness director, at 805-686-2037, or email Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.