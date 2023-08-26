When should I use or take the medication?
It’s essential to follow the instructions from your prescribing provider. Make sure your pharmacist is aware of this new medication. This information can help them determine if the new medication interacts with any of your existing medications.
Try taking your medication at the same time each day. You should know both its generic and brand name. Inform other doctors, dentists, and health care providers that you are taking pills for your cancer.
Check with your doctor or pharmacist before beginning a new drug.
Call your health care team for additional instructions if you miss a dose or vomit after taking it.
How should I store the medication?
Keep your medication in its original container and away from heat, sunlight, children, and pets. Do not store your tablets or capsules in the same pillbox as your other medications.
Keeping the medication in a damp environment isn’t ideal, either. That means the bathroom medicine cabinet isn’t the best place to store it.
Read the medication label to determine if refrigeration is needed. If the medication needs to be refrigerated, make sure it’s stored in a sealed plastic bag or container and away from food.
What are the possible side effects?
What should I do if I have side effects?
Oral medications can cause the same side effects as intravenous medications used to treat cancer. These include fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, skin rashes, and hair loss.
Some cancer treatments can also affect your ability to have children in the future. Talk to your cancer care team before starting a new therapy if that's a concern.
Because everyone reacts differently to cancer treatment, taking symptoms seriously is essential. Call your doctor immediately if you experience bleeding, uncontrolled diarrhea, or vomiting.
A 100.4 or higher fever and painful mouth sores are also concerning symptoms. Notify your doctor if you stop taking your medication. Ask your doctor or cancer care team if you need to take additional medicines before each dose to help reduce side effects.
What if I have extra pills at the end of my treatment?
You should be careful in the disposal of leftover medication. Doctors usually prescribe the exact dosage and amount, so you shouldn't have any extra pills at the end of the treatment.
If you change or stop taking your oral medications, contact your pharmacy or doctor’s office for disposal instructions. In general, don’t throw these medications in the trash, the toilet, or the sink. Remember, these medications can be hazardous to others who may come in contact with them.
The takeaway: Oral drugs are as effective as IV chemotherapy and other intravenous cancer medications. These powerful medications should be taken as instructed by your oncologist and handled cautiously.
Refill your medication ahead of time, and plan for travel and weekends. Notify your doctor’s office when you start treatment and discuss any concerns. The length of treatment varies depending on the patient and type of cancer.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org