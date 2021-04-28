Your Cancer Answers: Are there ways prevent colon cancer?

Question: Are there ways prevent colon cancer?
March was Colon Cancer Awareness Month, but let's make it colon cancer prevention every month. Our goal is to prevent colon cancer by starting screening at age 45. There are two basic approaches to screening: prevention of cancer and detection of cancer.
The best screening test shown to prevent cancer is colonoscopy. Pre-cancerous polyps are removed at colonoscopy preventing the potential progression to cancer. And colonoscopy provides early detection of asymptomatic colon cancers. If there are no polyps at the exam you are good for 10 years.
There are several tests designed to detect cancer. A fecal immunochemical test for blood, or FIT, is the only other screening considered a first-tier test by the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force of Colorectal Cancer. If you decline a colonoscopy, you should get a FIT.
Although stool DNA tests, such as Cologuard, will only miss 8% of colon cancers, they will miss the majority of polyps; a missed opportunity to remove pre-cancerous polyps. They are performed every three years. Sigmoidoscopy every five years only inspects the lower portion of the colon. CT Colonography every five years can detect cancers and some polyps, but will miss many flat polyps. Our goal with colonoscopy is to remove pre-cancerous polyps and prevent colon cancer.
We aren't certain what causes most colon cancers. In general, colon cancer begins when healthy cells in the colon develop changes (mutations) in their DNA. A cell's DNA contains a set of instructions that tell a cell what to do. Healthy cells grow and divide in an orderly way to keep your body functioning normally. But when a cell's DNA is damaged cells can continue to divide — even when new cells aren't needed. As the cells accumulate, they form a polyp (pre-cancerous growth). Over time additional mutations can occur. Some mutations are of no consequence. Other mutations cause the cells to invade and destroy normal tissue. This ability to invade is what distinguishes benign polyp cells from cancer cells. And cancerous cells can travel to other parts of the body to form deposits there (metastasis).
Lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of colon polyps, and the progression to colon cancer. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Eat less red meat and processed meat. Drink alcohol in moderation, if at all. Exercise most days of the week. Maintain a healthy weight. If you smoke: STOP.
In summary, lifestyle changes help to prevent polyps, colonoscopy allows us to remove polyps and both reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care Services invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@chw.edu
Dr. Eric Jahnke, MD is a gastroenterology specialist in Santa Maria and has over 43 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University medical school in 1978. To reach Dr. Jahnke’s office call 805-922-6581.
