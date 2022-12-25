You or a loved one has been diagnosed with cancer, but you can still enjoy the comfort of cooking and rediscover the joy of eating.
Do you think regular meals are not appetizing, or does it seem too exhausting to cook? You’re not alone – many people feel this way as they navigate through cancer treatment; however, you can use food to increase your quality of life, as well as to provide essential nutrients for recovery.
You have to maintain your nutrition in order to keep up your health and strength to enable you to fight cancer. Trying to maintain adequate caloric intake during this time can be difficult for the patient or caregiver who is trying to prepare food.
Keep the following tips in mind when navigating how to best nourish your body while going through cancer treatment.
First, eating will be easier if you’re eating foods you like, even if it means eating for breakfast what you’d normally eat for dinner. If the food is appealing to you, enjoy it.
Additionally, for your particular type of cancer or treatment, there may be some dos and don’ts for success.
Please make an appointment through Mission Hope Cancer Center for a free consultation with our registered dietitian by calling (805) 346-3403.
Keep in mind that being tired is the most common complaint of cancer and treatment. The reason for fatigue can include the cancer itself, stress, diarrhea, infections, radiation and anemia. Fatigue can make meal preparation exhausting, and when you’re finished with preparation, you may not even feel like eating.
Make it easy on yourself by preparing simple meals or snacks. Nap during the day or try to increase energy levels through some gentle exercise.
Make note of foods, people, things or places which stimulate your appetite. If you crave a particular food – eat it! Eat small, frequent meals. Choose foods high in protein. Remember to drink plenty of liquids, but don’t allow the liquids to fill you up which may prevent you from eating your meals.
Some patients notice early in the day is the best time to eat. Eating can become more of a challenge as the day progresses due to increased fatigue.
If you find you can pinpoint the times when you are the most tired during your treatment cycle, try to make and freeze meals ahead of time so they are available to eat at a later date.
Accept the offers of friends to help you, and be sure to tell them exactly what you need or want.
Remember, Mission Hope Cancer Center has many cookbooks in our library with recipes and tips for better nutrition during cancer treatment. Stop by and see us today!
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org