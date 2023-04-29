Cancer is one of those words that alone have the power to immediately fill our minds with an array of thoughts and emotions.
For patient’s diagnosed with cancer and survivors, learning how to practice mindfulness can help one focus on the here and now as well as bring hope into their everyday lives.
Mindfulness, when done correctly, is an activity that can be done at just about any time and place. Mindfulness is described as focusing one's attention on the present moment and becoming aware of thoughts, feelings, and sensations.
Contrary to common misconceptions, mindfulness is not an activity aimed to stop thinking altogether but rather is based on the intention to actively experience the present moments.
A few activities of mindfulness can include prayer, listening to music, dancing, walking, gardening, yoga, and journaling. Tips for practicing mindfulness include noticing ordinary moments, choosing one daily activity to practice mindfulness, and being compassionate with one.
Journaling in particular is an activity that can be done to allow our emotions, such as anxiety, fear or joy to be released. Although journaling can sometimes be associated with writing in a diary or something only children use, journaling can actually be done in numerous ways.
Some examples of journaling include artistic journaling, reflective journaling, and prompt journaling. Although all forms are different they are equally efficient ways to practice mindfulness.
