Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. This type of care is focused on providing relief from symptoms and stress of the illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both patients and their families.
Palliative care is provided by a team of specially trained doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals who work together to provide care and support. Palliative care focuses on the needs of the patient, not solely on the patient’s prognosis. It focuses on education, empowerment, and the emotional and social aspects of illness as well as the medical. It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness, and can be provided along with curative treatment.
Hospice care continues the goals of palliative care for those patients and their families in the last six months of life. This benefit may be provided both at home as well as in a residential or skilled nursing facility and includes all medical equipment and medications required by the patient as well as care from the entire clinical team led by the hospice physician. As with palliative care, the goal of hospice is to optimize the patient’s ability to live life as well as possible by honoring each patient’s personal goals and relieving symptoms.
Hospice and palliative care is provided in a variety of settings including the hospital, home, and board and care facilities. You just have to ask for it. Tell your doctor or nurse that you would like to see a hospice or palliative care coordinator (sometimes called a liaison). You can also call 805-739-3900 for more information or to schedule an appointment. We will contact your primary care provider to make sure all members of your care team are aware and involved in your care.
