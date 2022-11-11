For many people, the holidays are the most difficult time of the year.
Memories of past celebrations with family members or friends who are no longer here can magnify feelings of loss, and you may want to avoid reminders of the holiday’s altogether.
Whether you are in the midst of celebrating your own traditions with family and friends or surrounded by the festivities of others, your grief may reappear as you are reminded of the person and how deeply the loss of that relationship has impacted you.
If ever there was a time to treat you like a cherished friend, this is it. You may need to lower your own expectations as well as talk to others about what you need. As the holidays approach, it can be helpful to share your concerns and feelings with someone.
You may need to lower your own expectations as well as talk to others about what you need. Let people know what is difficult for you and make room for your feelings, whatever they may be.
Consider these ideas to help cope with grief throughout the holidays:
Tune into your emotions of grief. Grief any day is hard but something about the holiday can magnify our emotions. It is important to acknowledge both negative and positive feelings during the holidays. Be kind to yourself and remember that all feelings can coexist.
For example, I can miss my loved one and enjoy the holidays at the same time.
Anticipating difficult emotions and preparing ahead of time can help make our emotions easier to handle.
Set boundaries with holiday events. While there may be pressure to attend holiday parties or gatherings – remember to first check in with yourself to identify your readiness. It may be helpful to agree to something that sounds fun while reminding yourself that you don’t have to stay the entire time or you can opt out of certain gatherings altogether.
Finding the balance between engaging and not pushing yourself is important.
Honor old traditions and memories or create new ones. It can be helpful to continue with old traditions that existed in order to honor and celebrate the loved ones who are no longer here. This is a helpful way to keep their memory alive. You also have the right to create new traditions, as they can be healing for individuals who are grieving.
Making new memories does not erase old memories. Remember, your loved ones will want you to enjoy the holidays. Acknowledge, validate and then challenge any feelings of guilt that may arise in the process.
It is normal to feel apprehensive about the holidays and you are not alone in feeling that way. Please remember there is no right or wrong way to approach the holidays following the loss of a loved one.
If you experience, happiness, allow it to enter into your grief space and be present with the people around you. Overall be kind to yourself and try to take it one feeling at a time.
Please join us for an informal discussion and time of sharing which will focus on practical ways to minimize negative feelings and feature helpful strategies to cope with grief and loss during the holidays.
Max Boveri, LMFT, Katie Crafton, LCSW, and Brianda Lemus, ASW will guide you through this process on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mission Hope Conference Room, 1325 East Church St. in Santa Maria.
Please call 805-219-HOPE (4673) to RSVP to attend at either location.
