Your Cancer Answers: How do I find ‘life’ in the midst of COVID?

Question: How do I find ‘life’ in the midst of COVID?
When we first heard about a pandemic and COVID-19, most of us felt we could hunker down and it would be over by the end of May; the worst would be over, like a cloud or storm that can be seen on the horizon, draws closer, dumps and then moves on. At least that is what we thought. Now, it is a year later and the pandemic has changed ways of life.
Fear makes us do crazy things when we don’t know what to expect. As COVID dragged on and we experienced a surge, the unknown became an even greater factor. What if … I have cancer, heart problems, health issues and get COVID? What if …? Two basic reactions: fear of the unknown or “what will be will be” attitude.
Let’s put some perspective on the past year. Go back to when this first began and follow the months since, the roller coaster ride, the waves of COVID, closings, openings, closing again and so on. It has been quite an unexpected experience.
OK, so let’s add “life” to a pandemic year. Weddings, funerals, celebrations canceled, vacations canceled or postponed. Deaths, births and so on. It became a year of expecting the unexpected. Ask yourself: How has life changed for me? How has it been difficult? What has affected me the most? Is it possible to be unaffected by the last year?
It is important for us to take time to recognize the trauma we have all been walking through. It opens the door for us to talk about it, process it and realize where our strength comes from. What good has come out of this past year that we may not have noticed before? What is the hope that we have?
You see, life is regenerating. Hope is regenerating. Out of the rubble a blade of grass pokes through bringing life and anticipation. Facing the unknown, facing our fears can actually help us learn to cope as we walk through the storms, through the hell we may think we are in. There is a strength in the human spirit that is greater than we often realize. Each person who has had to face cancer or another major illness has had to face their fears, to face the unknown in order to find this strength they didn’t realize they had it.
In this past year, we learned that Zoom has been a great tool for keeping us connected. As we walk forward, anticipating that vaccine relief will make a difference and bring back a normalcy of sorts, we can respond by encouraging one another and building relationships. We can cling to hope.
Join us to for a free virtual presentation on Zoom, on Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m. This safe event is open to the community and will be presented by Flora Washburn, BCC, Spiritual Care Director for the Central Coast Service Area of Dignity Health. Learn together how to find life balance during a pandemic. Please call Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-346-3402 to register for this Zoom meeting.
