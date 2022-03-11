Question: How do I talk with my loved ones about my cancer?
We often hear from patients that they are not sure when or how to talk with their loved ones about their cancer. Some even consider whether they want to share any news at all. Each person’s situation and relationships are unique and there is no one size fits all roadmap for these difficult conversations. But as humans we know we need community and connection, and during this time of increased isolation due to the pandemic, fostering a supportive community during your cancer journey is more important than ever.
Some people debate about whether to share that they have cancer because they want to protect those that they love from pain or worry. Consider, if your loved one was in your shoes, would you want to know? Most would enthusiastically say “yes!”
They would do everything they could for their loved one if the tables were turned. You don’t think of your loved ones as burden when they are in need, so likely that they don’t feel this way about you asking for support either. Having support is critical for patients to help regain some normalcy, maintain emotional stability and ensuring that you’ve got an advocate on your side.
Some aren’t ready to talk about their diagnosis because saying the words out loud makes the cancer feel more “real.” Patients often express that when they first get their diagnosis, it’s hard to believe that this is happening to them. While you may not be ready to talk about what is happening right away, know that there is no right or wrong way and you can decide how much information you want to share. No one can go through cancer on their own; even if you don’t have a close family of origin there are other ways to foster a chosen community through counseling, support groups and other community resources.
Talking about your situation is important so that people can know how to support you. This gives you a chance to let people know how you want (or don’t want!) to be helped. At different points in your journey you may need different things. Sometimes you might appreciate a meal or someone doing errands, or just a shoulder to cry on. Sometimes you may want some space and want to let your loved ones know you don’t feel like talking about cancer right now. It’s also ok if you don’t know what you “need,” just letting your loved ones know what you’re thinking can be powerful in and of itself.
If you have questions or would like more support around how to talk with your loved ones about your cancer please don’t hesitate to reach out to one of our licensed clinical social workers or your nurse navigator. We also encourage you to sign up for one of our upcoming activities where you can take some time for yourself to reflect. We’re offering a special virtual class, Permission for Self-Care, led by speaker and wellness coach, Barbara Hannelore on Friday March 18, at 1 p.m. Please call 805-219-4673 to reserve your space and to receive the Zoom link.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org