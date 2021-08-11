Question: Are you the primary support person for a loved one undergoing cancer treatment?
Whether we’re prepared or not, caring for a family member during their cancer journey can often feel overwhelming. More than one in five Americans are currently acting as an unpaid caregiver for a loved one. As caregivers often neglect their own health while prioritizing the needs of the cancer patient, it’s important to be aware that there is help available specifically for caregivers. Below are three strategies that can help increase confidence when it comes to caregiving.
The first strategy is to identify your ecosystem of support. Who do you care for – and who cares for you? From family and friends, to medical providers and community partners, even beloved pets play a role in how you move through each day as a caregiver. The “Atlas CareMap“ is one tool caregivers can utilize to better visualize, understand and strengthen their care ecosystem.
The second strategy is to complete important practical and personalized planning. Getting that advance directive done and making a plan for some “what-ifs” can be tough at first but talking through important decisions before you’re in a crisis will help you feel more confident about facing the future.
If you do find yourself having to make a tough decision on behalf of a loved one, you’ll be comforted knowing that you’re following the predetermined plan for what’s best for that unique person.
And finally, be open to learning and trying new strategies for self-care and coping. Caregiving is not a linear process and as such, neither are your needs as a caregiver. While you might not have control over your loved one's cancer journey, you do have control over how you decide to face this season of life. Little things like setting a timer on your phone to remind yourself to take a deep breath or bigger commitments like seeing a counselor one-on-one are all important and can be critical in helping you take care of you; and in turn your loved one.
Learning strategies to cope with the unique stressors caregivers face can increase your confidence and facilitate overall well-being. On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m., Mission Hope’s licensed clinical social workers Kiersten Arnaudin and Nell Bennett, will be hosting a special, in-person presentation for those caring for their loved ones through their cancer journey. Please join us by reserving your spot for this limited-seating event at (805) 219-HOPE (4673). This event will be held at Mission Hope Santa Maria.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org
