We all should be aware that as we age — after 50 years old for men and after menopause for women — our bone health is in a slow state of decline.
For cancer patients this may be even more concerning. Some cancer treatments can have a negative effect on our bone health. So, what can we do about it?
There are a few things we can do to optimize our bone health through our nutrition and physical activity.
Being aware of our intake of a few nutrients can increase our ability to maintain our bone health.
Calcium
For adults ages 19 to 50 and men ages 51 to 70, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 1,000 milligrams (mg) of calcium a day. The recommendation increases to 1,200 mg a day for women age 51 and older and for men age 71 and older.
Good sources of calcium include dairy products, almonds, broccoli, kale, canned salmon with bones, sardines and soy products, such as tofu.
If you find it difficult to get enough calcium from your diet, ask your doctor about supplements.
Vitamin D
Your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium. For adults ages 19 to 70, the RDA of vitamin D is 600 international units (IUs) a day. The recommendation increases to 800 IUs a day for adults age 71 and older.
Good sources of vitamin D include oily fish, such as salmon, trout, whitefish and tuna.
Additionally, mushrooms, eggs and fortified foods, such as milk and cereals, are good sources of vitamin D. Sunlight also contributes to the body's production of vitamin D.
If you're worried about getting enough vitamin D through physical activity, we can also improve our bone health by implementing weight bearing exercises into our normal routine.
The American College of Sports Medicine recommends weight-bearing endurance activities, including those that involve jumping (such as tennis) and jogging, three to five times per week and resistance exercise two to three times per week to preserve bone health during adulthood.
Individuals who cannot tolerate high-impact modes of exercise should consider lower impact activities or progressive weight training that involves upper and lower body muscle groups.
For older adults, for whom falls are a significant contributor to fracture risk, physical activity should aim to improve muscle strength and balance.
