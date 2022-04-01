Question: How will radiation treatment affect eating and drinking?
People with oral, head, and neck cancer may experience trouble swallowing (dysphagia) not only due to the size and placement of the mass, but from side effects of radiation to the mouth and throat.
These side effects often include dry mouth, thick saliva, irritated tissues, pain with swallowing, changes in taste, stiffness in the neck and jaw, loss of voice, and damage to the teeth. Some may be unable to initiate a swallow at all for a period of time.
These side effects can wax and wane throughout treatment, but generally peak toward the end of radiation. Supportive care focuses on managing discomfort with techniques such as gentle neck stretches and products such as medicated mouthwash. Some symptoms will resolve in the months following treatment, but some may persist and become the new normal.
The dietitian and speech pathologist work together to help patients meet nutritional needs and to maintain swallow function and safety with exercises and strategies. Some need a feeding tube or special diet to minimize loss of weight and muscle mass during treatment and to help promote healing.
A speech pathologist also assesses and mitigates the risk of food and drink entering the lungs while swallow function is impaired. Often, a video x-ray of the swallow is utilized to guide the transition from tube feeding to eating your favorite foods again. Returning to safely enjoying food and drink by mouth is an important part of recovery and should be done with care and guidance.
Meeting with a speech pathologist, dietitian, and dentist for prophylactic therapy and to develop a plan of care as soon as you’re diagnosed will benefit your recovery and quality of life throughout treatment and in the years after.
Before treatment begins, a speech pathologist will help with initial education, teach you exercises to strengthen the swallow, train you to modify diet textures for increased comfort and safety, and guide you through the onset of new symptoms and increased difficulty. As with any medical condition, every case presents unique challenges and we enjoy assisting you on your individual journey.
