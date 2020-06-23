Your Cancer Answers: Is high intensity interval training right for me?

Question: I have been hearing about high intensity interval training lately. Is it right for me?
There has been a lot of buzz about high intensity interval training (HIIT) this past year. It combines both aerobic and anaerobic exercise with minimal rest to keep the heart rate elevated into the range of vigorous intensity. There have been studies which show evidence this type of training has potential to increase aerobic capacity. This means it increases our body’s efficiency at utilizing the oxygen and therefore allowing you to perform more workload or exercise harder.
This type of exercise has also been shown to help lose weight. One recent article published March 30, 2020 reported that one 23 minute HIIT exercise session per week has the ability to reduce blood pressure and body fat and increase aerobic capacity. This all sounds great if you are an athlete and your goal is to improve your performance, but this only shows one side of the coin so to speak.
As a cancer patient or survivor there are things you need to be cautious with such as cardiotoxicity from some forms of cancer treatments. You should always talk with your doctor before starting an exercise routine. If you are currently in treatment most likely you wouldn’t have a goal of losing weight as some treatments have a side effect of weight loss. In order to get the benefits of HIIT you need to keep your intensity level very high. This type of training is not comfortable due to the need to keep your heart rate above 80% of your target training rate with minimal rest.
These types of workouts have their place for certain populations and have been shown to have good results in achieving loss in body weight and increases in sports performance measures. However I would caution cancer patients and survivors in getting caught up in the popularity of these types of exercise classes or online streaming opportunities.
Most cancer patients would benefit greatly from performing aerobic exercise three days a week for 30-60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity. Doing two or three days a week of resistance exercise for our large muscle groups two sets of 8-15 repetitions (depending on your goals) is also recommended.
If you are not actively exercising on a consistent basis contact your doctor to get medically cleared then contact a certified fitness professional who has experience working with cancer patients to safely get you working toward reaching your wellness goals.
Research shows exercise lowers recurrence rates, playing a key role in the healthcare continuum. If you or a loved one with cancer have been holding off starting a rehabilitation exercise program due to COVID-19 concerns, make note we are taking all proper safety precautions to ensure our in-person programs are equipped to support you safely in your cancer journey.
If you have recently been diagnosed with cancer, or are in the middle of treatment or have completed treatment and have any questions, I would love to answer them. Mission Hope Cancer Center is here for you. If you have any questions please contact John Malinowski ATC, CET at 805-346-3413.
