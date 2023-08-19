I‘ve been taking care of cancer patients for nearly 20 years, and have never stopped learning and believing in my patients when they say they have been given a "gift".
You may think at first this is a terrible thing to say, as no one in their right mind would willingly ask for cancer. In fact, many patients after having been diagnosed, treated, and on the road to recovery, will actually describe the experience as life changing.
Patients who are diagnosed with cancer often face their own mortality, or at least a significant amount of illness (sometimes at very young ages), and tend to reevaluate their lifestyles, values, priorities and make positive changes for their health and quality of life.
Setting realistic goals in order to reduce stress, gain confidence and find greater meaning in life can also help you feel more in control of your future with the uncertainty of a diagnosis of cancer.
TYPES OF GOALS
HEALTH: Many patients want to improve their diet and can be seen by a nutritionist who will usually advocate increasing fruits and vegetables and limiting fat intake.
Marian Cancer Care Services offers a free consultation with a registered dietician for all cancer patients. Increasing physical activity is also important and fitness classes are available to all age groups through the Marian Health and Wellness Center as well.
Other goals might include smoking cessation, reducing stress or establishing better sleep habits.
RELATIONSHIPS: Patients may want to work on relationships with significant others, children or friends. Patients can set time aside to spend with those that you care about by doing activities or even just sitting and becoming a better listener.
This can build bonds with loved ones.
WORK: These goals may depend on whether you continue to work or take time off while you are undergoing treatment. Patients may want to ask a fellow employee or supervisor for a more flexible work schedule to better accommodate the doctors’ appointments and treatments.
Other goals might include learning other skills that could prove beneficial when you return from treatment.
FINANCES: A big concern for every patient is the cost of medical care. It is important for the patient and their family to ask questions of the health care team and then formulate a plan to meet these expenses.
This can include monthly savings or sometimes even requesting financial help. Mission Hope Cancer Center may be able to find resources that can help support patients with medical, pharmaceutical, transportation, and non-medical expenses.
RECREATION: Goals for fun and leisure are very important because they help one stay balanced. You can choose to read a book, listen to music, or to plan things with others, such as playing tennis. Some patients even decide to take up a new hobby such as quilting while they are undergoing chemotherapy or indoor cycling, to stay physically fit.
GIVING BACK: Volunteer activities can give you an opportunity to make your community a better place and to provide personal satisfaction by “giving back.” Some activities in our area include tutoring, hospital volunteers, soup kitchen helpers, and many more.
SPIRITUAL: Pursuing goals that nourish your spirit is very important because of the mind-body connection. Some patients pursue spirituality through organized religion, while others find value in yoga, meditation, journaling or communing with nature.
We all have stress in our lives, whether it be financial, family, health-related, children, or work. So the most important thing is for patients to learn what nourishes their spirit so that they can reduce or at least manage the stress in their life while they are undergoing treatment.
In my experience, patients who learn some form of stress reduction, handle not only their diagnosis but their treatment and recovery more peacefully.
Be S M A R T
Specific: Determine a specific goal and make it clear what you want to accomplish.
Measurable-example: walk for 30 minutes every day. This is information you can track to see if you are achieving your goal.
Attainable: Set goals that are possible taking into account work schedule or other timetables. It should be reachable.
Relevant: This goal should fit into the overall picture of your life’s goal and purpose.
Timely: The goal should have a clear timetable that specifies when you will accomplish the goal.
If you would like guidance/support in setting goals in any of these areas, or making a survivorship plan, contact the Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-219-HOPE (4673).
Mission Hope Cancer Center has a great rehabilitation program lead by John Malinowski, ACSM-CET call 805-346-3413 for more information and how to register.