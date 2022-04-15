Question: Did you know there are two main types of esophageal cancer?
The esophagus is the muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach. When we swallow the muscles push the food down the esophagus into the stomach. There is a valve (sphincter) at the junction of the esophagus and stomach that opens to allow the food to pass, then closes to prevent stomach acid and food from getting back into the esophagus (reflux).
Esophageal cancer is a malignant tumor of the esophagus. It is rare in the United States accounting for 1% of all cancers. Worldwide it is the 8th most common cancer, frequently seen in East Asia. Smoking is a risk factor and likely accounts for the high incidence in China and certain populations in the US.
Other factors include excessive alcohol consumption, chronic acid reflux disease, obesity, and diets high in processed meats and low in vegetables. Men are at higher risk (4x that of women), as are those greater than 55 years of age. With chronic reflux there can be a change in the lining of the esophagus, Barrett's esophagus that is associated with an increased risk of esophageal cancer.
Early detection has proven difficult. Worrisome symptoms include difficulty swallowing, painful swallowing, and unintentional weight loss. Early symptoms are common and non-specific: cough, hoarseness, chest pain. There are no routine screening recommendations for the general population. Screening is recommended for those with a strong family history, genetic predisposition, or with Barrett's.
There are two main types of esophageal cancer (determined by their microscopic appearance): Squamous cell carcinoma and Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus.
Squamous cell carcinoma is associated with smoking and/or excessive alcohol consumption. It has been decreasing in frequency in the US over the past 30 years. It begins in the squamous cells of the esophagus.
Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus is associated with smoking, reflux, and Barrett's. Over the past 30 years it has become more common. It begins in the glandular tissue in the lower part of the esophagus where the esophagus and the stomach come together.
The body is constantly replacing tissue cells. In general, cancer begins when healthy cells develop changes (mutations) in their DNA. Healthy cells grow and divide in an orderly way to keep your body functioning normally. But when a cell's DNA is damaged cells can continue to divide forming a mass called a tumor. Cancerous tumors can spread to other parts of the body.
Esophageal cancer is diagnosed by endoscopy, with the patient sedated, a fiber optic tube is inserted through the mouth into the esophagus. Biopsies are obtained. Additional studies address the extent of the disease. Treatment is determined by the staging, and includes: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.
Gastroesophageal reflux (heartburn, regurgitation) is very common, and can increase the risk of esophageal cancer. Treatment of reflux with dietary changes and lifestyle changes can be effective, but commonly medication is required, such as H2 blockers (e.g. famotidine). Some patients require proton pump inhibitors (PPls), such as omeprazole to control symptoms, PPls are much stronger than H2-blockers.
We screen for Barrett's esophagus in patients with: hiatal hernia, age 50-plus, male sex, chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), White individuals, central obesity, cigarette smoking, or a history of Barrett's esophagus or esophageal adenocarcinoma in a first-degree relative.
Among patients with Barrett's the risk of developing cancer is 30x that of the general population, but the absolute risk of developing cancer in patients with Barrett's metaplasia is also low. We treat virtually all patients with Barrett's esophagus indefinitely with a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) based on studies 'that suggest aggressive anti-reflux therapy was associated with a decreased risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma.
