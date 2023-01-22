If you or a loved one has received a cancer diagnosis, it’s possible you’ve heard the term “cancer conferences,” but you’re not sure what it means or how it may impact cancer care.
Cancer conferences help determine the best course of treatment to improve a patient’s outcome. The cancer conference is a forum for multidisciplinary discussion regarding diagnostic and treatment. They bring together all disciplines of the patient care team, so everyone is more aware of what each specialty can contribute and any new techniques or treatments available.
The Mission Hope Cancer Program offers two types of cancer conferences: tumor boards, which review general cancer cases, and breast conferences, which review breast-related cancer cases.
The vast majority of the patients will benefit from the interaction of all disciplines that will review each case.
Each conference, tumor or breast, evaluates clinical trial options, reviews imaging and pathology and includes representation from a wide range of specialties.
Depending on the cancer case being reviewed, this can include surgical oncologist, surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, advanced gastroenterologist, urologic oncologist, pathologists, palliative care specialists, radiologists, nurses, and other allied professionals.
The discussion amongst these unique disciplines allows for a whole-picture approach, ensuring all aspects of the patient’s case are reviewed and acknowledged.
While some cases may not be initially reviewed at a cancer conference, any patient with a cancer diagnosis, a family member or physician, can make a case review request to their oncology team at any point. The results of the cancer case review, typically a treatment plan, are then shared with the patient by their primary oncologist.
For more information about cancer conferences, talk with your oncology team.
