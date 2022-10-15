As a breast cancer patient/survivor, you probably know the role nutrition and exercise play in your long term survival and quality of life. You may have received suggestions from family or friends regarding food and exercise.
Below are some common myths regarding breast cancer, nutrition and exercise.
Myth 1: You should avoid sugars because cancer feeds on sugar. The fact is, all our cells feed on glucose, the basic building block in carbohydrates. While it’s best to limit simple sugars and consume mostly complex carbohydrates, an occasional sweet treat can fit into your healthy meal plan.
Myth 2: You should not eat soy because it contains estrogen. Actually, soy found in tofu, edamame, tempeh, and soy milk contain isoflavones, which bind to estrogen receptors.
Research suggests that isoflavones may decrease the risk of breast cancer and the likelihood that estrogen-triggered cell growth will occur.
Myth 3: You shouldn’t lift weights after having breast surgery. You should avoid lifting heavy weights or engaging in strenuous activities until you have been cleared by your surgeon.
However, the American College of Sports Medicine actually recommends two or three days a week of supervised, progressive resistance exercise to reduce the risk of lymphedema.
While it may be frustrating, your body undergoes many changes during and after breast cancer treatment which may result in weight gain. This is often due to a number of factors, including changes in hormone levels, side effects of treatment and medication, stress surrounding treatment, and adjustments to a new lifestyle.
However, there are some healthy habits that can help prevent or slow weight gain. Focus on foods low in calories but high in nutrients, especially fruit, vegetables, beans, and whole grains. When preparing a meal, make half your plate non-starchy vegetables. Limit intake from foods and beverages with added sugars.
Creating a structured meal schedule can help reduce the possibility of overeating by ensuring you don’t go too long without food. To prevent hunger pangs shortly after eating, include fiber, protein, and fat with each meal or snack that you have. Plan on what you’re going to eat for your meals and snacks ahead of time so you will be less tempted to reach for highly processed foods or takeout meals.
If weight gain is related to fluid retention, it is beneficial to decrease intake of foods with added salt. There are many benefits from incorporating aerobic exercise and strength training into your life as well. And regardless of weight, what matters most is that you care for yourself, stay active, and fill your body with nutritious foods.
