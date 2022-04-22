Osteoporosis is a common disease that makes your bones abnormally thin and weak. People with osteoporosis may break their bones easily even like falling down at home.
Breaking a bone can be serious, especially if the bone is in the hip. People who break a hip sometimes lose the ability to walk on their own. Many of them end up in a nursing home.
Osteoporosis does not cause symptoms until you break a bone. But your doctor or nurse can test you for it with a special kind of X-ray called the "DEXA test."
Experts recommend bone density testing for women over 65. Women in this age group have the highest risk of osteoporosis, due to lower levels of estrogen, a female hormone to help maintain bone mass. Still, other at-risk populations — such as breast cancer patients taking aromatase inhibitors, prostate cancer patients taking medication to lower testosterone levels, patients on steroids for prolonged periods, and patients with certain diseases (e.g. multiple myeloma) that cause weakened bones — should get tested.
Fortunately, preventive measures are available to help maintain or increase bone density. These include eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and drinking.
An optimal diet for bone health involves adequate protein, calories, calcium, and vitamin D, all of which are essential to maintain proper bone formation and density.
Experts recommend taking at least 1,000-1,200 mg of calcium per day, through food, beverages, and supplements. However, you should not take more than 2,000 mg of calcium per day, unless specifically directed by your doctor, due to the possibility of side effects.
It’s recommended that most people consume 600-800 international units of vitamin D each day. This dose reduces bone loss and fracture rate in those with adequate calcium intake.
Exercise can help to maintain your bone density, strengthen your muscles, improve your balance, and reduce the likelihood of falls that could lead to fractures or other injury. Most experts recommend exercising for at least 30 minutes three times per week. Many different types of exercise, such as weight training, jogging, jumping, and walking, are effective.
Cigarette smoking is proven to increase the rate of bone loss. Similarly, drinking a lot of alcohol, especially more than two drinks a day, can increase your risk of fractures. Avoiding smoking and alcohol is important for your bone health.
