Nutrition and exercise are essential components of diabetes management.
Nutritional goals for type 2 diabetes focus on three main strategies to maintain a healthy blood sugar:
Maintain a consistent carbohydrate intake.
You may have heard that people with diabetes should eat less sugar and carbohydrates, or even avoid eating them at all. However, your body still relies on carbohydrates and sugar as its main energy source.
To manage diabetes, it is important not to overwhelm the body with too many carbohydrates at one time or starve it of its favorite energy source. A consistent carbohydrate intake means spacing out your carb intake evenly amongst your three meals, and snacks instead of eating the majority at one or two meals.
Choose complex carbohydrates when you choose which carbohydrates to eat, and make sure most of them are complex. Complex carbohydrates refer to those with lots of fiber, such as whole grains, fruit, beans, and lentils.
By choosing complex carbohydrates over refined ones, such as white rice and pasta, the higher fiber content slows down the absorption of sugar, preventing sharp spikes and crashes in blood sugar.
Pair protein foods with carbohydrates. Protein and fat also slow down absorption of sugar. Pairing a protein food like string cheese with a carbohydrate, like crackers will help keep your blood sugar steady.
Exercise also plays an important role in diabetes management. Engaging in regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and promotes a steady blood sugar.
Follow these tips in addition to nutrition to maximize your benefits. Get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week taking regular walks, especially after a meal, is a great way to start.
As you become more comfortable with routine exercise, gradually increase intensity and duration, and try new activities, such as swimming. For the best benefits, incorporate at least two days a week of resistance training. Resistance training doesn’t necessarily mean you have to join a gym. You can use your own body weight, or even a set of resistance bands, to work your muscles from the comfort of your home.
