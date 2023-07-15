Patients who undergo radiotherapy for their cancer quickly become aware that radiation treatment is a “team sport”.
The doctor prescribes the treatment but doesn’t know how to turn on the machine! Rather, a radiation therapist operates the treatment machine, running it according to the doctor’s instructions and under his supervision.
Many patients also learn that their treatment plan was created by a “medical dosimetrist” using their scans and the doctor's prescription.
However, most patients are not aware that they are also being cared for by a physicist!
Yet it is true that radiation therapy may only be delivered with the supervision and expertise of someone who is the vocational cousin (so to speak) of Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Stephen Hawking.
When you think about it, however, this becomes obvious. The doctor can say, “Give so and so many units of radiation to the cancer in the lung”, but who is qualified to measure this mysterious and invisible radiation? Who will we trust to certify that the machine is putting out the specified amount of radiation, and that the invisible radiation “beam” is actually hitting the desired target?
At Mission Hope Cancer Center, as at all radiation treatment facilities, we have physicists who make sure the machine is really doing what the doctor and therapists expect it to when they dial in the treatment parameters and press the “Beam On” button.
These highly trained experts – “the other radiation doctor the patient never sees” – calibrate the treatment machine using highly technical equipment.
They also check each treatment plan to confirm that the calculations are accurate and will deliver the desired dose to the specified anatomy. Beyond this, they develop sophisticated and rigorous quality assurance programs to ensure that all technical aspects of the treatment program are operating safely and effectively.
Throughout a treatment course, each patient’s treatment record is audited weekly by a board-certified medical physicist to make sure the prescribed dose is being correctly delivered to the prescribed target.
Radiation physicists are also heavily involved with implementing new treatment technologies, always having final say as to when these new techniques are safe to “go live” for treating patients.
For example, the Mission Hope radiation physicists are presently working on enabling the treatment machine to deliver focused, high-dose radiation to multiple tumor targets all at once rather than treating them one-by-one.
This will allow us to treat certain patients more quickly and comfortably, but it is not simply a matter of “reprogramming” the treatment machine. Every such technical improvement requires careful implementation and meticulous measurement to make sure that invisible, difficult-to-detect, tricky-to-measure radiation beam doesn’t go where it isn’t wanted and do damage instead.
In this case, we have purchased a measurement phantom – sort of a fake “plastic patient” – that is carefully designed and instrumented for the specific purpose of detecting even tiny inaccuracies in targeting and/or dose delivery.
For comparison, conventional radiation therapy is delivered very accurately and precisely to a single aiming point called the “isocenter”. In contrast, this new device not only verifies the accuracy of the isocenter of the treatment, but also determines the accuracy of multiple points around the isocenter, each with 3-dimensional accuracy of less than a millimeter.
By being able to assess the accuracy of the treatment machine across multiple spatially separated points rather than just the isocenter, we become able to precisely target multiple separate lesions in a single course instead of several different treatment courses.
The main application for this initiative is a highly precise radiation technique called stereotactic radiosurgery. However, the physicists at Mission Hope are working to incorporate this device into the department’s daily quality assurance program, thus adding another layer of measurement and assurance that all patient treatments are completed accurately, safely and effectively.
This is just one more “behind the scenes” look at the people, technology, and precision that go into providing care to Mission Hope Cancer Center patients, and if you know of a teenager with a heart for patient care plus outstanding talent in math and science, you might suggest “radiation physicist” as a career option.
