I recently visited my cousin who was admitted into the hospital for a serious illness. The physician asked him if he had an advance health care directive.
My cousin paused. The physician then explained what he meant by an advance directive and then gave a scenario in which the medical team would want to know his wishes if he could not speak for himself.
He also tried to reassure him that all was okay. This was just information they like to know.
My cousin does have one and was able to say what he would and would not want if he could not speak for himself.
This happens on a daily basis in hospitals. Frequently, patients do not know what an advance directive is or why it is important to have one. When the medical professional asks the patient or their loved one the question, they often become nervous and are afraid that something bad will happen if they say what they want or don’t want.
“Am I dying?” is a question I have heard many times to which I respond, “No, No. The hospital likes to give patients and those close to them the opportunity to complete an advance directive so family and the medical teams know what is important to someone.”
We like to tell patients, “You are a captive audience when you are in the hospital. Now is a good time to help you understand and know your options.”
So what is advance care planning? Advance care planning takes into consideration an individual’s decisions based on personal beliefs, wishes, spiritual beliefs and values.
This information informs the individual in completing the advance directive which is a written document that states a person’s medical wishes should they not be able to speak for themselves.
There are generally three types: Medical power of attorney, living and POLST.
The medical power of attorney states a person’s wishes and gives someone close to them the authority to speak for the individual and states what the individual would or would not like medically.
The living will is similar in that a person states in writing what someone would like and is either notarized or witnessed by two individuals.
The POLST (physician ordered life sustaining treatment) is a document that the physician discusses with a patient and family member to understand what they want and/or don’t want when they have a terminal illness.
It can all be very confusing, which is why it is so important to discuss and think about when we are capable of doing so. Knowing takes pressure off of the patient and family members when end of life does come. It also helps the medical team to know what kinds of treatments they should not provide.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org