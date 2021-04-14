Your Cancer Answers: What is head and neck cancer?

Question: What is head and neck cancer?
April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness month! Head and neck cancer (HNC) makes up around 4% of all cancers, affecting over 60,000 people in the US annually.
HNC impacts a survivor both functionally and aesthetically. Effects from radiation or surgery may negatively impact a person’s ability to eat and drink due to difficulty opening the mouth, poor saliva production, difficulty chewing, and taste changes.
Other complications include vocal changes, impaired speech, and anatomical changes to the face and neck. The list of long-term side effects can be overwhelming at any point in diagnosis, treatment, and remission. The importance of having a support system amid navigating these issues unique to HNC patients can positively impact recovery.
A support group can assist in meeting psychosocial needs of patients, provide education and awareness specific to HNC needs, and promote physical and emotional health to patients, caregivers, and family.
Things you need to know about the HPV and oral cancer connection:
There are more adults with oral cancer from HPV than cervical cancer. Oral cancer from HPV can affect both women and men. Among newly diagnosed cases diagnosed cases of oral cancer, the fastest-growing segment is people under age 40. For decades, tobacco (smoking and smokeless) was the leading cause of oral cancer.
Now, HPV takes the lead, by more than 10 times the risk of smoking. The HPV vaccine is covered by health insurance for boys and girls ages 9-45 years however most effective ages 11-12 years.
Mission Hope Cancer Centers of Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria host bi-monthly virtual meetings for our Support for People with Oral Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC) groups to answer each other’s questions, provide general support, and simply check in with one another.
We welcome all HNC patients, family members, and friends.
Upcoming meetings: Tuesday, April 20 at 3:30 p.m. with guest speaker Ben Wilkinson, MD, FACRO, Radiation Oncologist, Mission Hope Cancer Center, and co-facilitators Gina Rotondo, MS, CCC-SLP and Yamini Balasubramanian, SLP
