Your Cancer Answers: What is lung cancer data?

Question: What is lung cancer data?
Whether you have had lung cancer for a while or are newly diagnosed, your “health information” can help you and others with this disease. If you are curious about what your “health information” is, it is simple things like your diagnosis, age, smoking history, region where you live. That health information is what is called “data”.
As a participant in the Lung Cancer Registry your data can really help. The data, from you and others like you with lung cancer, gets collected in one spot. Then, when researchers study data from thousands of people they can see patterns. Those patterns can lead to a better understanding, which can lead to better treatments and better outcomes. More data means more survivors. As a participant in the lung cancer registry you can help be a part of the solution to end lung cancer.
The registry is easy to join and ensures your privacy. You are not required to give your social security number or any payment information. You decide if you want to be contacted about specific trials and/or want information about your specific type of lung cancer sent to you.
You can compare what your disease looks like to other people in the registry. The registry will not sell your data but they will use it. By participating in the lung cancer registry you can be a part of the solution to a better understanding of diagnosis and treatment resulting in better outcomes.
The lung cancer registry is a community for people with all forms of lung cancer. Powered by data from patients and caregivers, this platform gives those most affected by lung cancer a voice. Registered patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers can access the de-identified information.
The lung cancer registry was founded in 2016 by GO2 Foundation for lung cancer. The registry joined forces with the American Lung Association and the International Association for the Study of lung cancer to expand the effort to advance research for the world’s deadliest cancer.
For more information about the lung cancer registry, contact Carol Dichmann, BSN, Oncology Nurse Navigator 805-474-5302.
