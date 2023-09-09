Up until the early 1980s, the standard treatment for early-stage breast cancer was a full removal of all the breast tissue, also called a mastectomy.
Over the past 30 to 40 years, many studies have been published showing that the same (and in some cases better) outcomes can be reached using limited surgery followed by radiation therapy.
Although it took a few years for the standard of care to change, this has had a significant impact on the way that women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are cared for.
While patients still have the option for full removal of the breast, most women with early-stage breast cancer are encouraged to strongly consider limited breast surgery.
Over the past five to 10 years, we have seen a further shift in the treatments we offer after breast surgery. Data from recently published clinical trials have shown that instead of giving radiation therapy to the entire breast, we may be able to prescribe the treatment to the area only around the surgery site in some cases.
This technique is called accelerated partial breast irradiation, or APBI.
To qualify for this technique, women generally need to be older than 50, have been diagnosed with small tumors (less than 2 to 3 centimeters), have estrogen receptors on the surface of the cancer cell (ER positive breast cancer), and also have no evidence of cancer in their lymph nodes.
There are some other technical factors that need to be considered as well, but if the above features are present, Mission Hope physicians do our best to offer this technique to as many patients as possible.
Specializing in this technique is important because many of the side effects we see involve the skin fold under the arm and under the breast towards the end of radiation therapy.
With partial breast treatment, the skin fold and the area under the arm are usually able to be excluded from treatment. This generally means that women will have an easier time getting through treatment with fewer side effects.
Partial breast irradiation also means a shorter length of treatment. The standard treatment length is between four and six and a half weeks, while partial breast treatment can be completed in one to two weeks.
While some women will still need the standard treatment to the entire breast or chest wall after surgery, we are excited to offer and specialize in this newer form of treatment for women who qualify.
If you or a loved one has been affected by a recent breast cancer diagnosis, please be sure to talk with your physicians about whether limited breast radiation therapy is a possibility.
Join Mission Hope Cancer Center for Girls Night Out, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This year’s guest speakers will be Wei Bai, MD, Medical Oncology/Hematology; Jonathan Tammenal, MD, FACOG, Gynecologic Oncology; Ben Wilkinson MD, FACRO, Radiation Oncology; Lis Murray, MA,BCC, Personal Life and Parent Coach; April Schirmer, ILCT, Life & Leadership Coach; Cristina Martins Sinco, The Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
There will be appetizers and champagne served, and raffle giveaways. To reserve a spot please call 805-219-HOPE (4673).
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org