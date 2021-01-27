Your Cancer Answers: What's new in prostate cancer treatment?

Question: Is there anything new in prostate cancer treatment?
It is important to remember how common prostate cancer is diagnosed in our country. In the U.S., one in nine men will be diagnosed with this cancer during their lifetime. Think about the groups of people you know that have more than nine men: the people on your street, in your church, maybe at your workplace. Since it is so common, knowing a little about this diagnosis can be very helpful.
One of the most common misconceptions that I run into is the phrase “you don’t die from prostate cancer, you die with prostate cancer.” While it is true that many prostate cancers are diagnosed at early, very treatable (or observable) stages, there are definitely more aggressive versions that can spread very quickly, sometimes even before it is discovered. This is why PSA screening tests are so important.
The most common way that we determine the potential for a prostate cancer to spread is what it looks like under the microscope, which is called the Gleason Score. Along with the PSA blood test, this Gleason number that is usually between 6 and 10, can tell us a lot about the cancer and what type of treatment might be needed. Newer ways of understanding how a prostate cancer is going to behave include advanced MRI scans of the prostate, prostate-specific PET scans, and genomic tests.
Multi-Parametric MRIs (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) are high resolution, non-invasive imaging techniques that allow oncologists to not only see what a person’s prostate looks like, but we can often see whether a cancer has started to spread into the nearby tissues before an initial treatment decision is made. Someone’s initial treatment, such as surgery or radiation therapy, might not work because there can be extra cancer cells just outside the prostate that aren’t seen well using standard CT scans. These special types of MRI scans can also help your doctor understand how dense a cancer is and sometimes predict whether a cancer might behave differently than what the Gleason score is predicting.
Genomic Tests are definitely one of the best new developments in the treatment of prostate (and other) cancers. These are not tests of a person’s core DNA (what makes them unique), but instead are a series of tests on the genetic material. These tests allow us to dig deeper into the biology of a person’s cancer cells and understand more about their chance of coming back after treatment. Right now, genomic tests can be used to help your doctor know whether to treat or how to treat a new or persistent case of prostate cancer.
The board-certified doctors at Mission Hope Cancer Center have access to these and many more advanced tests to use in the fight against prostate and other types of cancer. If you know someone affected by this disease, pass this article along to them and let them know that Mission Hope Cancer Center is here to help!
