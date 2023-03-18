Some types of chemotherapy can cause mouth sores. That’s because chemotherapy is intended to kill rapidly growing cancer cells, but some healthy cells in your body also divide and grow rapidly, including the cells that line the mouth, throat, lips, salivary glands and esophagus.
Unfortunately, these healthy cells are also damaged, causing irritation and sores (known as oral mucositis). These sores can range from a mild inconvenience to a severe complication that may interfere with your cancer treatment.
Mouth sores usually develop within a few days after receiving chemotherapy and heal within two or three weeks after stopping chemotherapy. Although it may not be possible to completely prevent mouth sores, you can reduce the risk of developing them and their severity by taking a few simple steps:
Visit your dentist before starting treatment to take care of any issues like gum disease, cavities or other tooth problems. It is important to have your mouth as healthy as possible to reduce the chance of infections and pain during cancer treatment.
Be sure to tell your dentist about your cancer treatment plan and your oncologist about any dental work you will be having.
Check your mouth and tongue every day for sores, white spots, and a film on your tongue, redness or swelling. Inform your doctor or nurse right away.
Keep your mouth moist by sipping water throughout the day, sucking on ice chips or sugar free candies or gum. Ask your doctor about saliva substitutes if your mouth is dry.
Brush your teeth, gums and tongue after every meal and at bedtime. Use an extra soft toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Don’t use mouthwash containing alcohol. Instead, rinse after each time you brush with ¼ teaspoon baking soda and 1/8 teaspoon salt dissolved in 1 cup of warm water.
Follow this with a plain water rinse.
Gently floss every day. If your gums bleed or hurt, avoid these areas but floss your other teeth.
If you do get mouth sores, choose foods that are moist, soft and easy to chew and swallow. Ice chips or popsicles can be soothing.
Treating mouth sores is mainly focused on minimizing discomfort until the cells of your mouth heal. We can prescribe medications to coat the lining of your mouth and throat to protect the sores and minimize pain you might feel while eating and swallowing.
Topical painkillers can be added to the coating agents or applied directly to sores to numb them. Please tell your doctor or nurse if you are having mouth sores, we are here to help!
