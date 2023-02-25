It’s hard to imagine a more important role than being a caregiver. It is also a role that can lead to intense feelings of guilt and frustration.
Rarely, if ever, does one dream of being a caregiver for their loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it’s often a role we find ourselves in when someone we love is told, “You have cancer.”
When roles shift and you find yourself fulfilling a new duty and set of responsibilities it can be overwhelming. Not only are you dealing with the emotions of what this diagnosis could mean, but you are also facing the challenges of how this shift changes your life and at times causes upheaval.
Stepping into caregiving is rarely linear and often has challenges – multiple appointments, lab draws, scans that need to be completed, procedures that need to be completed, long wait times while your loved ones are in appointments, side effects of medications and chemotherapy, dealing with a multitude of medical staff from different offices, not to mention the other day- to-day tasks that your loved one may not be able to take care of (medical bills, housecleaning, grocery shopping, etc.).
It is a steep learning curve, but one that many figure out due to necessity.
You may find yourself surprised at how you will grow and change and all that you will learn.
Caregivers are amazingly resilient just like the loved ones for which you are providing care.
Caring for an ill or incapacitated family member can take a harsh toll on your mental and physical health, no matter how devoted you are to the task. Research shows that caregivers feel more confident and satisfied when they seek emotional and physical support and get the information and training they need.
Staying on top of this challenging job and maintaining a life of your own is a challenge, but it can be done.
Whatever a caregiver's responsibilities or obligations, it is necessary that they take some time for themselves every day. Regular physical activity, such as a walk around the block, helps to reduce stress and cope with frustration.
In many cases it is impossible for a single person to handle all aspects of caregiving. Caregivers can have frustrations about communication with their loved one as well as other family members.
Caregivers need to set their own rules, clear boundaries and simply tell their loved ones that getting help or a break is essential. To alleviate frustration and stress, caregivers often need to get help from others, whether that is other family members or professional help.
Social workers, attorneys and certified financial planners can also be called upon to help when necessary.
