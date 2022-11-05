A prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) scan is a new type of nuclear medicine procedure for men with prostate cancer.
PSMA PET scans are currently most commonly used in two different clinical scenarios; (1) in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer who are at risk for metastatic disease, and (2) men who have previously been treated for their prostate cancer with curative intent (e.g. with surgery and/or radiation) and now have suspected persistent or recurrent disease based on a rising prostate specific antigen (PSA) level in their blood.
For men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer, PSMA PET has a moderate sensitivity but very high specificity for identifying lymph nodes in the pelvis that harbor prostate cancer; this means that an abnormal lymph node on the scan is almost certainly prostate cancer and the urologist or radiation oncologist can adjust their planned therapy accordingly.
This also means that a substantial number of men will have scans that do not show abnormal lymph nodes, even though prostate cancer is present in the nodes. For such men, there may still be important prognostic information in the scan.
Further, in a small number of men with newly diagnosed disease, unsuspected distant metastases (i.e. foci of disease outside of the pelvis) will be found on the PSMA PET scan. This is uncommon, but will often have a profound effect on the chosen therapy.
For men with persistent or recurrent disease, PSMA PET appears to be the most sensitive modality available for identifying sites of disease. In men with very low PSA values, slow PSA rises, and lower grade-group/Gleason scores at initial diagnosis, there may be reduced detection efficiency of the scan.
Nonetheless, both positive scans and negative scans can impact decision-making and therapeutic options for men with persistent or recurrent disease.
