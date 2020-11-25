Your Cancer Answers: Why should individuals be screened for lung cancer?

Question: Why should individuals be screened for lung cancer?
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. While November serves as a gentle reminder to schedule your lung screenings, we encourage you to remember all of your essential screenings. Although we are still in a pandemic, we are encouraging you to get the care that you need.
Delaying routine screenings - such as a mammogram or colonoscopy - can put you at great risk. Our facilities have put extensive safety measures into place and are here to care for you. A delay in seeking treatment could make all the difference in your health outcomes.
In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness month, there are a few facts to be aware of; breast cancer is a pink ribbon, lung cancer is a white ribbon. Every 3.3 minutes someone in the U.S. dies of lung cancer. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Screening high risk individuals can improve survival rates by finding the disease at an earlier stage when it is more likely to be curable.
Smoking is not the only risk factor for lung cancer. More men are diagnosed with lung cancer but more women live with the disease. The rate of new lung cancer cases has dropped for men but has risen for women. Research has made large improvements in the care of lung cancer, people are living longer with the disease than ever before.
Mission Hope Cancer Center takes everyone’s lungs seriously, regardless of risk factors. Since September 2014, Mission Hope Cancer Center has been running a lung cancer screening program. Screening for individuals at high risk has the potential to dramatically improve lung cancer survival rates by finding the disease at an earlier stage when it is more likely to be curable.
Early detection, by low-dose CT screening, can decrease lung cancer mortality by 14 to 20 percent among high-risk populations. If half of people who are high risk individuals were screened, over 12,000 lung cancer deaths could be prevented.
Do you know if you have risks and what they may be? You can call and find out. For information on our lung cancer screening program contact Carol Lowe, RN, OCN, Oncology Nurse Navigator 805-346-3463.
In addition to the lung cancer screening program, Mission Hope Cancer Center is involved with the Lung Cancer Registry. The Lung Cancer Registry is a community for people with all forms of lung cancer. Powered by data from patients and caregivers, this platform gives those most affected by lung cancer a voice. Registered patients, caregivers, clinicians, and researchers can access the de-identified information.
If you have lung cancer, are caring for someone with lung cancer and have questions about the Lung Cancer Registry, contact, Carol Dichmann, RN, BSN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at 805-474-5302
