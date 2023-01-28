Singers are being sought to join the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, a longtime community musical group that performs locally throughout the year.
Rehearsals for the group's Spring Concert in May will begin Monday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 2627 Janin Way, Solvang.
Members will be led by musical director David Torres.
Chorale President Casey Bemis said joining can help boost one's social life, and singing is known to contribute to stress and anxiety reduction due to release of endorphins.
"Choral singing increases your energy and works out a range of upper body muscles," she added. "And it’s a great way to exercise your brain. But mostly it’s just a great way to spend an evening in song."
For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org or contact Chorale President Casey Bemis at caseybemis41@gmail.com