Solvang resident Aidan Woodruff will hold a cello recital at Bethania Lutheran Church on April 2.

Sixteen-year-old cellist Aidan Woodruff of Solvang will perform a special cello recital on April 2 at Bethania Lutheran Church, with proceeds from the show to benefit the church's food distribution program.

Aidan, who is a junior at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, will be joined by visiting pianist Nathan Carterette and violinist Mary Beth Woodruff, mother to Aidan.

The program, which is slated for 5:30 p.m., will feature the works of Bach, Schumann and Argentinian tango composer Piazzolla.

While free to attend, any donations collected at the event will go to benefit Bethania's food distribution program. 

Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

 

