Sixteen-year-old cellist Aidan Woodruff of Solvang will perform a special cello recital on April 2 at Bethania Lutheran Church, with proceeds from the show to benefit the church's food distribution program.

Aidan, who is a junior at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, will be joined by visiting pianist Nathan Carterette and violinist Mary Beth Woodruff, mother to Aidan.

The program, which is slated for 5:30 p.m., will feature the works of Bach, Schumann and Argentinian tango composer Piazzolla.

While free to attend, any donations collected at the event will go to benefit Bethania's food distribution program.

Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Making it big: Lompoc talent Melody Hilario named 2022 Teen Star winner of Santa Barbara County Lompoc Valley Middle School student Melody Hilario on Feb. 27 beat out the competition and was named Teen Star's 2022 during the live contest finale held in Santa Barbara at The Granada Theatre.

Curtains go up for PCPA's 'Mother Road' production on March 10 The PCPA will present new production, "Mother Road" at the Severson Theatre in Santa Maria from March 10 to the 27th.