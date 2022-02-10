A winery in the Santa Rita Hills has taken advantage of its hillside vineyards to add the new element of physical activity to the wine-tasting experience on its 628-acre estate.
Alma Rosa Winery recently added two wine-tasting hikes available by appointment at its El Jabali Estate, located in the Sta. Rita Hills American Viticultural Area.
Debra Eagle, general manager of Alma Rosa Winery, said the “invigorating and strenuous” hikes through the vineyards are a perfect complement to a private tasting in the winery’s Ranch House.
“Owners Bob and Barb Zorich and I are health enthusiasts, and we love sharing the ranch with guests who share our passion for physical activity and, of course, great wine,” Eagle said.
The new tastings and hikes, one dubbed the Caracol Hike and the other the Attente Hike, vary in length and intensity level, with each showcasing a different side of the property, she said.
Both hikes require sturdy walking shoes, Eagle said, adding that wearing sunglasses and hats and dressing in layers is strongly recommended.
Either hike requires a 48-hour advance notice.
The Caracol Hike is an approximately 1-mile round trip with a steep climb to the winery’s Caracol vineyard block, which was planted by winery founder Richard Sanford, the first to plant pinot noir grapes in the Santa Rita Hills in 1971.
Caracol block was planted in a unique spiral shape using various clones and rootstocks in a radiating pattern, giving each row a different orientation to the sun, Eagle said.
Visitors will start with a splash of wine and continue tasting with a view of the valley from the top of the Caracol, then will conclude the tour with an additional tasting and a cheese plate at the Ranch House.
The Caracol Hike starts at 10 a.m., takes about two hours and costs $75 per person.
Starting at the Alma Rosa Ranch House, the Attente Hike takes visitors through pinot noir vineyards, open grasslands and oak woodlands to the highest elevation vineyard that’s planted in grenache and syrah.
The peak offers a breathtaking view of the Santa Rita Hills and the southern mountain range, Eagle said.
Covering just over 2 miles, the Attente Hike starts with a taste of wine at the Ranch House, another in the Attente block and finishes at the Ranch House with a cheese plate and three more wine offerings.
The hike begins at 9:30 a.m., takes about three hours and costs $95 per person.
