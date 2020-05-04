Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage

Today's Sound Off is about short appliance cords:

Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about the length of appliance cords. Why is it that appliances like coffee makers or toasters have such short cords? I have one outlet near the counter in the kitchen where I use these appliances, and the cords don't reach unless the appliances are touching each other. Maybe manufacturers will see my complaint and make longer cords or retractable ones. -- Betty in New York

Betty, I agree. Appliance cords need to be long enough to reach the outlet, leaving room for all appliances to work safely. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Some new uses for old magazines:

* Before painting a windowpane, dampen the edges of a magazine page and press against the glass to keep paint off. It removes easily when done.

* Wrap a present in a colorful page.

* Paste a page on the outside of an old wastepaper basket.

* In a pinch, use a magazine as a trivet to keep hot dishes from scorching a tabletop. -- Heloise

