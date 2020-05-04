Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage
0 comments
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Cord shortage

  • 0

Today's Sound Off is about short appliance cords:

Dear Heloise: My Sound Off is about the length of appliance cords. Why is it that appliances like coffee makers or toasters have such short cords? I have one outlet near the counter in the kitchen where I use these appliances, and the cords don't reach unless the appliances are touching each other. Maybe manufacturers will see my complaint and make longer cords or retractable ones. -- Betty in New York

Betty, I agree. Appliance cords need to be long enough to reach the outlet, leaving room for all appliances to work safely. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Some new uses for old magazines:

* Before painting a windowpane, dampen the edges of a magazine page and press against the glass to keep paint off. It removes easily when done.

* Wrap a present in a colorful page.

* Paste a page on the outside of an old wastepaper basket.

* In a pinch, use a magazine as a trivet to keep hot dishes from scorching a tabletop. -- Heloise

BAKED ITALIAN CHICKEN

Dear Heloise: Since I love so many of your recipes, I was hoping that you would have a chicken casserole recipe you would share. -- Marcie in Wisconsin

Marcie, here is just what you're looking for! You'll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

If you like this easy-to-fix dinner, you'll enjoy all the tasty recipes I have in my pamphlet "Heloise's All-Time Favorite Recipes." To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/All Time Favorites, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Since we are all cooking at home more these days, casseroles provide everything you need for the meal in one dish. Easy preparation; easy cleanup. -- Heloise

TIES REVISED

Dear Heloise: Since my husband retired, he never wears neckties anymore. I started thinking about ways to reuse them and came up with a couple of fun ideas. I sewed them together to make an eclectic, colorful tote bag. Or you can use them to create original designs when quilting or making pillows. -- Terri in Massachusetts

Teri, I love these ideas! They can make such meaningful gifts full of memories. -- Heloise

KIDDY POOL

Dear Heloise: If you have a child's wading pool but it's leaky or has seen better days, just fill it with sand and let the kids play in it. -- Trisha in Texas

Trisha, this is a great way to recycle and entertain your kids, especially now that they are at home more. -- Heloise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents
Columns

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage
Columns

Dear Abby: Wife laughs off man's pleas to end long marriage

DEAR ABBY: I have a problem I can't fix. I have been married for 54 years. For the last 20 we have slept in different bedrooms. I get no affection from my wife, and everything has to be her way. We no longer have anything in common except our children and grandchildren who, for the most part, come to me only when they need something.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News