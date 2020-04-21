Hints from Heloise: Crispy bacon

Dear Heloise: We love the taste of crispy bacon. Disposing of all that hot, melted fat can be a problem. When the end edge of the package of my uncooked bacon has at least an inch or more of solid fat, I use my kitchen shears and cut that cold, solid fat off and throw it in the trash while it is still cold and solid. When I cook my bacon, it has less fat to melt. -- Sid, via email

COOKIES FROM CAKE MIX

Dear Heloise: I really enjoy your hints and recipes in the Express-News, especially the recipe for making cookies using a box of cake mix. Unfortunately, I have misplaced your recipe. Could you please reprint it? -- Margaret D., San Antonio, Texas

Margaret, the cookies from cake mix is one of our most often-requested recipes, so here it is:

You'll need:

1 box cake mix

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil