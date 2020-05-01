Hints from Heloise: Extra workspace

DEATH TO SLUGS

Dear Heloise: A very easy way to get rid of slugs is to spread large leaves from cabbage or lettuce around your garden. The snails and slugs will gravitate toward the leaves for a meal instead of your plants. You can then gather up the snails and slugs, still clinging to the leaves, and place them in a pail of soapy water or lay them out where hungry birds can eat them. Gone is the "yuck" factor of having to pick up the slug or snail. -- Sharon in Tennessee

SOLAR LIGHT SAVER

Dear Heloise: One night when a powerful storm hit our area, the power went out. Naturally, the flashlight batteries were dead, and I couldn't find batteries or a candle anywhere in the house. The only lights I could see were the solar lights in my yard. So I grabbed a couple and brought them inside. They worked great and lasted for the duration of the storm and until the lights came back on. Then I decided since they worked well for me, I'd share the love and buy a few for family and friends. -- George, Buffalo, N.Y.

OUR WEBSITE

Dear Readers: Have you taken time to check out our new website? If you haven't, go to www.Heloise.com and find answers to many of your questions, adorable pet stories and photos, recipes and much more.

