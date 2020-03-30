Hints from Heloise: More senior discounts please

Dear Heloise: I found that my garage door opener wouldn't work even with new batteries installed. I looked for some sandpaper, but found we had none, so I used an emery board to sand the contact ends very carefully. Then the garage door opener worked just fine after that little bit of sanding. -- Lois in Washington

GIFT CARDS

Dear Heloise: I've discovered that when wrapping a gift, it's always best to put the greeting card inside the box rather than taping it to the outside. This way, it won't get lost or accidently torn off. -- Grace in Oklahoma

HOTEL ROOM HINTS

Dear Heloise: My husband and I love to travel, and especially appreciate the hotels and motels that provide coffee machines. We usually take along our own bottled water because the taste of water can vary from place to place. We also pack our own pillows because they're clean and familiar. -- T.J. in Florida

SUN DAMAGE

Dear Heloise: I sunbathe and love the beach. While I use sunblock on my skin, I've noticed that my hair looks brittle and dry. What can I do to protect my hair from sun damage? -- Jodi in California

Jodi, to protect your hair from the sun's damaging rays, always wear a hat or scarf when you're out in the sun. Dry and brittle hair needs to be cut regularly, and always use a good shampoo and conditioner. And, if you venture out without a hat, there are SPF sprays made especially for hair to protect from sun damage. -- Heloise

