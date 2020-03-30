Hints from Heloise: More senior discounts please
0 comments
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: More senior discounts please

  • 0

Today's Sound Off is about discounts for seniors:

Dear Heloise: It's nice that some companies offer discounts for seniors, but I wish more would consider doing this as well. Most seniors enjoy going out to dinner or lunch, but not enough of our local restaurants offer discounts, and even if they do, you have to ask for them. All businesses could increase their patronage if they offered a decent discount. Remember, we seniors live on very little and what we get in Social Security has to stretch a long way. --Michael in Texas

FAST FACTS

New uses for old tennis racquets:

* Place an oval mirror where the racquet strings were and hang in the room of a tennis fan.

* Use to beat pillows or rugs outside.

* Decorate and use as a jewelry holder.

PAPER PADDING

Dear Heloise: While I was wrapping a birthday gift, I realized I needed something inside the box to pad and protect the gift, so I took leftover gift wrapping paper and put it through our shredder. I had plenty of packing material and it looked colorful and attractive to the eye. -- Frances in Massachusetts

EMERY BOARD TO THE RESCUE

Dear Heloise: I found that my garage door opener wouldn't work even with new batteries installed. I looked for some sandpaper, but found we had none, so I used an emery board to sand the contact ends very carefully. Then the garage door opener worked just fine after that little bit of sanding. -- Lois in Washington

GIFT CARDS

Dear Heloise: I've discovered that when wrapping a gift, it's always best to put the greeting card inside the box rather than taping it to the outside. This way, it won't get lost or accidently torn off. -- Grace in Oklahoma

HOTEL ROOM HINTS

Dear Heloise: My husband and I love to travel, and especially appreciate the hotels and motels that provide coffee machines. We usually take along our own bottled water because the taste of water can vary from place to place. We also pack our own pillows because they're clean and familiar. -- T.J. in Florida

SUN DAMAGE

Dear Heloise: I sunbathe and love the beach. While I use sunblock on my skin, I've noticed that my hair looks brittle and dry. What can I do to protect my hair from sun damage? -- Jodi in California

Jodi, to protect your hair from the sun's damaging rays, always wear a hat or scarf when you're out in the sun. Dry and brittle hair needs to be cut regularly, and always use a good shampoo and conditioner. And, if you venture out without a hat, there are SPF sprays made especially for hair to protect from sun damage. -- Heloise

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerry & Barbara Wobrock
Obituaries

Jerry & Barbara Wobrock

  • Updated

Barbara and Jerry both passed away in 2020. They were devoted to each other for 68 years and leave behind 4 daughters, 4 sons in law, 4 grandc…

CAPA Pet of the Week: Gomer
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Gomer

Gomer is three-year-old male, gray tabby domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Animal Services – Lompoc. Gomer has a grumpy face, b…

Dear Abby: Decades-old loan remains unpaid even after threats
Columns

Dear Abby: Decades-old loan remains unpaid even after threats

DEAR ABBY: I am an 83-year-old mother of four. I have been living with my second husband now for 21 years. Nineteen years ago, my husband loaned one of my daughters and her husband a large sum of money so they could buy a house and pay off bills and judgments. All the necessary paperwork for the loan was signed at the time of the closing with a lawyer present, and it was agreed they would pay us back a certain amount every month.

Dear Abby: Marriage crumbling as communication becomes bitter
Columns

Dear Abby: Marriage crumbling as communication becomes bitter

DEAR ABBY: My husband barely speaks to me. We both work full time and are facing the empty nest very soon. At home, I have to initiate even the smallest of small talk. He'll never say "Good morning" or ask "How was your day?" Although I work hard to keep the house the way he likes it, he speaks up only to criticize the few times I don't meet his standards. There's never a word of acknowledgment when I have accomplished other elements of housekeeping.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News