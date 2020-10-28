Santa Ynez ranch formerly owned by McDonald's founders listed for $29M

The Santa Ynez ranch formerly owned by McDonald's founders Ray and Joan Kroc has been listed for $29 million by Coldwell Banker Realty of Southern California.

Known to locals as Circle K Ranch since 1990, the 554-acre property is located at 7355 Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez, an area popularized by world-class vineyards, polo and Kentucky Derby horses, according to real estate agent Maurie McGuire.

The ranch was originally designed by architect Glenn Marchbanks Jr., and in 1990 was purchased by Gerald Kessler of Nature’s Plus Vitamins.

One central feature of the property, according to the listing, is the 17,000-square-foot main lodge with over 20 bedroom suites, a commercial kitchen, dining room for 100 people and a more than 3,000-square-foot grand living room.

Other highlights include a helicopter pad, two tennis courts, resort-style pool, hiking trails and barbecue-picnic facilities. The property includes two lakes, multiple wells and cisterns capable of storing over 100,000 gallons of water.

In addition to the founder's building, which serves as a library and features two-bedroom suites plus ranch offices, other structures situated on the property include four single-family residences, two bunkhouses with multiple en suite bedrooms, a complete gymnasium, barns, paddocks and numerous fenced corrals.