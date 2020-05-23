Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden opens family planting project to public

In lieu of the educational workshops, events and community programs that are usually held onsite throughout the year, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is offering safe community activities for families to continue enjoying their time on the 2-acre managed oasis.

Some socially distant and self-directed activities being hosted include scavenger hunts, volunteering opportunities and a family planting project coordinated by Arden Stacy of Dunn School.

The botanical garden is setting out plants along the west end of the garden for families to plant on the grounds at their own leisure.

Participants can select a plant of their choice and find its matching stake out in the garden for designated planting. Participants are asked to bring their own tools to avoid sharing.

To share family projects, the botanic garden is inviting participants to photograph their works and tag them at facebook.com/SantaYnezValleyBotanicGarden or instagram.com/syvbotanicgarden/ or email them at contact@syvbotanicgarden.org

The Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is a non-profit organization, 100% operated by volunteers. It boasts nearly 100 mature trees and countless native flowers, shrubs and plants.