Solvang Library presents monthly Sweet and Savory Cooking Club

Community members are invited to bring their culinary tips and tricks and special recipes to Solvang Library's monthly Sweet and Savory Cooking Club meetup, slated for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

This month's live virtual gathering is themed "Celebration!" and attendees will be challenged to take on a recipe known by-heart — an old family dish or a new cookbook adventure — to share with peers.

Foodies can choose to cook live, pull from coveted recipe collections and share, or join in to discuss all things sweet or savory.

The Solvang Library alone has over 80 cookbooks to choose from for those who would like to scout out new recipes prior to the event, according to library staff.

Cooks of all skill levels are encouraged to join.

To register, go to the Goleta Valley Library website at engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8565&EventID=424051&PK=682622

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

