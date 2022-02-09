Romance takes center stage on Valentine's Day. February 14th is a chance for couples to express romantic sentiments that reflect just how much they care for one another.
The relationship site Marriage.com offers that happily married couples with long histories together manage to preserve some elements present in the early stages of their relationships - a time when couples typically make a concerted effort to show affection for one another.
Romance is a key component of successful relationships. Couples may discover they don't need to leave the house to enjoy a romantic night together.
Hide romantic notes
Engage in a romantic scavenger hunt by hiding notes that express thoughtful sentiments and give your partner a list of clues to guide the hunt. Start with a clue such as "Where did we go on our first date?" If it was an Italian restaurant, you can attach the next clue to a bunch of basil in the refrigerator, and so on.
Alternate watching films
Both of you probably have all-time favorite movies, but they may not be the same films. Encourage bonding time by queueing up two separate films to watch, yours and your significant other's. Whether one is a rom-com and the other is an action flick, watch them in succession while cuddling on the sofa.
Prepare a meal together
Valentine's Day dinner can be all the more intimate when you dine alone at home. Together, shop for the ingredients for a delicious meal you both enjoy. Pour two glasses of wine and divvy up meal preparation tasks. Steal a few sample bites (and kisses) along the way. Cook to a romantic playlist to really enhance the ambiance.
Dress up the bed
Create a warm and inviting bedroom with some luxury bedding. Splurge on sheets with a high thread count and a new down duvet. Fluffy new pillows and room accents can make the space even more inviting. This new bedding may inspire extra cuddling together under the covers.
Slow dance
When was the last time you enjoyed a dance in each other's arms? Turn up "your song" and sway to the beat. Dancing together can rekindle romantic feelings and needn't be reserved for special occasions like weddings.
