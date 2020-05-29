'I feel loved by everyone': Adopt-A-Senior program gives local students a positive send-off

Presented as a morale booster for graduates after senior traditions fell to COVID-19 this year, the nationwide "Adopt a Senior" movement has been organized locally by 2009 Lompoc High School alumni Lauren Pearce and 2008 Santa Ynez Valley Union High School alumni Perla Lewis.

"I have everything put away in my closet. I'm not touching any of it. I'm going to use it all for college," said Lompoc High senior Dionysius Clark, who has been adopted multiple times and has received among other things, gift cards to some of her favorite retailers, a special hoodie, cosmetics and candles.

She says her mother, Lakeysha Vaughn, is responsible for adding her to the program through Pearce's Facebook page, and she's been adopted by people including her second-grade teacher from La Canada, her neighbor's sister, and by a number of people she had never met before.

Pearce, now a Visalia resident who launched Lompoc's senior Facebook page on April 27 after visiting her hometown and realizing locals seniors wouldn't get to enjoy what she had 11 years ago, said the project has been a success.

"Everyone keeps saying thank you to me, but I didn't make it successful, the town did," Pearce said. "Within 48 hours we had at least 1,500 [Facebook page] followers. Now there are over 2,000. I'm really enjoying how people are supporting local businesses, too."

Lewis, a Los Alamos resident and LHS English and Special Education teacher, said the idea to organize a senior Facebook page for 2020 graduates at her alma mater came from Lompoc.