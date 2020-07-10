Ice pops and cream pops make an easy, cool summer snack

Technically, we aren't supposed to call them "popsicles." That's a registered trademark. But ice pops, creamy pops made with milk or yogurt, and other fruity desserts-on-a-stick are having a moment. You might be seeing them pop up on your Instagram feed, in bright colors, made with orange and mango and filled with pieces of fruit.

Because pops are versatile and easy to make, it's worth it to try them at home, says baking and dessert blogger Vallery Lomas.

You need only fruit juice, or iced tea, and whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand. You can add milk, cream, chocolate or even the last of that swig of St. Germain or bourbon if that's what it takes to cool off.

Lomas recently posted an Instagram video class for her blueberry, Greek yogurt, and coconut milk pops.

"I started making popsicles because I lived in an apartment with no air-conditioning," Lomas said. "I like them for a summertime breakfast or snack because I can control what's in it. I get good fat from the yogurt and it keeps me full."

Ice pops also a make a good cooking project for kids, allowing them to combine fruits, even though freezing and unmolding time do require a bit of patience.

Pops are also great for serving at a social distance. Just grab a stick and keep it moving.

Here are some tips for making your own pops: