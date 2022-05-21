The Santa Ynez Valley will host a multiday Pride celebration from June 22-26 featuring a host of communitywide events.

The celebration is organized by SYV Pride — a nonprofit launched in 2021 by Executive Director/CEO Golzar Meamar, owner of All Purpose Flower Fine Catering & Events in Solvang — that aims to provide a safe, supportive and empowering home for the local LGBTQIA+ community in the Santa Ynez Valley.

SYV Pride operates under a mission to achieve equality, justice and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities through education and the celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture.

“SYV Pride is setting the foundation for a more open-minded and open-hearted community by organizing the [Santa Ynez] Valley’s first Pride festival, marking a turning point for those individuals fighting to live here authentically,” Meamar said.

The inaugural Pride festival will kick off at 4 p.m. June 22 at Dana V. Wines' tasting room and outdoor patio in Solvang that will include a DJ, drag queens, cabaret by local resident Billy Hurbaugh, wine specials and food available for purchase from Solvang restaurant peasants FEAST.

On Saturday, June 25, the SYV Pride parade will roll through downtown Solvang at 11 a.m. with floats, a Pride march, music and more, ending with Pride Fest at Solvang Park from noon to 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature music by DJ Keelez and Area 51, a play area, kiddie bumper cars, and bounce houses, food vendors and a beer garden. A lineup of special guests and speakers also is slated to take the stage.

The following day on Sunday, June 26, an all-ages Drag Brunch will take place at Solvang’s newest eatery and entertainment venue, Corque Crafthouse & Kitchen, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a brunch buffet with mimosas and bloody marys, a drag show and auction.

According to the schedule, additional 2022 SYV Pride events will be hosted by local businesses during Pride week with a portion of proceeds benefitting the SYV Pride organization.

Some events include Gayraoke every Tuesday evening throughout the month of June at Maverick Saloon; Dodgers Pride Night on June 3 at Solvang’s 1525 Taps and Sports; and Sip & Slay on June 24, hosted by Carhartt Family Wines. Other ancillary programming will be announced.

The June 2022 SYV Pride celebration is open to the public with ticketed and nonticketed events.

“By celebrating as a community, we are upholding the dignity of our friends, neighbors and especially our youth. We will continue to celebrate self-worth and visibility and inspire others to fight for our nation’s promise of justice for all,” Meamar said.

Event updates will be posted to the SYV Pride website at www.SYVPride.org, and Instagram and Facebook feeds: @SYV.Pride and facebook.com/SYVPride.

