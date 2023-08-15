The Santa Barbara Zoo has introduced Raj, the red panda, and welcomed him into his new habitat, where he can now be seen by visitors.
Since his arrival in April, Raj has been acclimating behind the scenes while his habitat underwent renovations to become his new home. Raj will share his new habitat with the Zoo's Burmese black mountain tortoise, Mathilda. These tortoises live in similar areas as red pandas do in the wild.
Red pandas, native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China, are known for their striking reddish-brown fur, bushy tails, and endearing, bear-like faces. Despite their appearance, red pandas are not closely related to giant pandas; they are actually more akin to raccoons.
"Raj has settled in well to his beautiful new habitat,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Santa Barbara Zoo's director of animal care. “He has been busy exploring, showcasing his natural agility and curiosity. We are delighted to provide him with a safe and enriching environment that meets all of his needs."
Red pandas are endangered due to habitat loss, with less than 10,000 estimated left in the wild. They can be found in various regions of China, Nepal, and northern Myanmar. The name panda is believed to come from the Nepali word "ponya," meaning "bamboo eater,” and in fact, red pandas were classified and named before giant pandas.
The Santa Barbara Zoo invites the community to come and meet Raj, who not only provides an opportunity for guests to learn about the importance of conservation efforts for red pandas in the wild but also serves as a reminder of the Zoo's commitment to providing the best care and habitats for its animal residents.
The red panda habitat is sponsored by Nora McNeely Hurley, Michael Hurley, and the Manitou Fund, with additional support from the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation.
The public can also help welcome Raj to the Zoo by becoming a Foster Feeder. Foster Feeders at all levels will receive a personalized Foster Feeder certificate (includes honoree’s name and animal photo) and recognition on the Foster Feeder board at the Zoo.
Various donation levels are available with different, wild benefits! For details click here: https://sbzoo.pivvit.com/red-panda